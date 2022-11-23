Menu
2019 Subaru ASCENT

202,680 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2019 Subaru ASCENT

2019 Subaru ASCENT

7-Passenger

2019 Subaru ASCENT

7-Passenger

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

202,680KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9352843
  • Stock #: 1002
  • VIN: 4S4WMARD4K3410937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1002
  • Mileage 202,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Quick Upload.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure
Advanced Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-XXXX

678-607-9019

