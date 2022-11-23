$26,998+ tax & licensing
Vendde
2019 Subaru ASCENT
7-Passenger
Location
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
202,680KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9352843
- Stock #: 1002
- VIN: 4S4WMARD4K3410937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 202,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Quick Upload.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Lane Departure
Advanced Cruise Control
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8