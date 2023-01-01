$27,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester
2.5i Convenience EYE SIGHT PKG - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10802
- Mileage 69,046 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Subaru Forester Convenience packs a 2.5L 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine, Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia with 6.5-inch touchscreen, Rear-view camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and so much more! This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX report, low KM for its year and a balance of Subaru manufacturer warranty!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
