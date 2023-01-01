Menu
The 2019 Subaru Forester Convenience packs a 2.5L 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine, Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia with 6.5-inch touchscreen, Rear-view camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and so much more! This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX report, low KM for its year and a balance of Subaru manufacturer warranty!

2019 Subaru Forester

69,046 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience EYE SIGHT PKG - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - ADAPTIVE CRUISE

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience EYE SIGHT PKG - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKEDCXKH566614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10802
  • Mileage 69,046 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Subaru Forester Convenience packs a 2.5L 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine, Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia with 6.5-inch touchscreen, Rear-view camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and so much more! This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX report, low KM for its year and a balance of Subaru manufacturer warranty!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2019 Subaru Forester