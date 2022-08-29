Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Impreza

85,381 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

Sport

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

  1. 9290581
  2. 9290581
  3. 9290581
  4. 9290581
  5. 9290581
  6. 9290581
  7. 9290581
  8. 9290581
  9. 9290581
  10. 9290581
  11. 9290581
  12. 9290581
  13. 9290581
  14. 9290581
  15. 9290581
  16. 9290581
  17. 9290581
  18. 9290581
  19. 9290581
  20. 9290581
  21. 9290581
  22. 9290581
  23. 9290581
  24. 9290581
  25. 9290581
  26. 9290581
  27. 9290581
  28. 9290581
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,381KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9290581
  • Stock #: 703588
  • VIN: 4S3GTAE69K3703588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 703588
  • Mileage 85,381 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales

2016 Mazda CX-9 AWD ...
 59,553 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Veloste...
 95,648 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS *...
 157,058 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

Call Dealer

613-532-XXXX

(click to show)

613-532-6947

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory