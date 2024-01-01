Menu
JUST ARRIVED *** One owner, clean Carfax, no accidents, very well serviced and maintained. All servicing done at Subaru. All service records showing on Carfax.

2019 Subaru Outback

131,330 KM

$22,995

12006685

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

Used
131,330KM
VIN 4S4BSDNCXK3216951

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 216951
  • Mileage 131,330 KM

JUST ARRIVED *** One owner, clean Carfax, no accidents, very well serviced and maintained. All servicing done at Subaru. All service records showing on Carfax.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Bluetooth

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
