$22,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i Limited w-EyeSight Pkg
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-532-6947
Used
131,330KM
VIN 4S4BSDNCXK3216951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 216951
- Mileage 131,330 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED *** One owner, clean Carfax, no accidents, very well serviced and maintained. All servicing done at Subaru. All service records showing on Carfax.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
