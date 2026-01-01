$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport MANUAL - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport MANUAL - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,267 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Manual featuring a 2.0-litre Boxer 4-cylinder engine, a precise 6-speed manual transmission, and standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control achieves an estimated 9.1 L/100km city and 7.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Sport trim distinguishes itself with premium cloth seating with orange contrast stitching includes heated front power seats , leather-wrapped steering wheel with orange stitching, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert, and so much more!
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613-634-3262