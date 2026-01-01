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<p><strong>The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Manual</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> featuring a 2.0-litre Boxer 4-cylinder engine, a precise 6-speed manual transmission, and standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control <strong>achieves an estimated 9.1 L/100km city and 7.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The Sport trim distinguishes itself with premium cloth seating with orange contrast stitching includes heated front power seats , leather-wrapped steering wheel with orange stitching, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert, and so much more! </span></p>

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

113,267 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport MANUAL - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

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14404723

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport MANUAL - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
113,267KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAFC1K9267340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,267 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Manual featuring a 2.0-litre Boxer 4-cylinder engine, a precise 6-speed manual transmission, and standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control achieves an estimated 9.1 L/100km city and 7.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Sport trim distinguishes itself with premium cloth seating with orange contrast stitching includes heated front power seats , leather-wrapped steering wheel with orange stitching, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert, and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek