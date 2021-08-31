2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek's primary draw is its jack-of-all-trades nature. It has a roomy interior for both people and cargo, a smooth ride quality, and a long list ofadvanced safety features!
What is the EyeSight Package?
Intelligently and unobtrusively placed near the rearview mirror, theyscan the road for unanticipated dangers. This advanced system provides extra awareness, safety, and added peace of mind every time you drive.
Features include 2.0L Boxer Engine, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, EyeSight Safety Package, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, CD Player, Heated Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Fog Lights, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6