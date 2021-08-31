Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

115,018 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Sport Clean CarFax! Eye Sight Package! Heated Seats! Sunroof!

Sport Clean CarFax! Eye Sight Package! Heated Seats! Sunroof!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7673203
  • Stock #: 5138
  • VIN: JF2GTAGC2K8263477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5138
  • Mileage 115,018 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek's primary draw is its jack-of-all-trades nature. It has a roomy interior for both people and cargo, a smooth ride quality, and a long list ofadvanced safety features!



What is the EyeSight Package?

Intelligently and unobtrusively placed near the rearview mirror, theyscan the road for unanticipated dangers. This advanced system provides extra awareness, safety, and added peace of mind every time you drive.



Features include 2.0L Boxer Engine, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, EyeSight Safety Package, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, CD Player, Heated Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Fog Lights, and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Rear Hatch
CVT

