$53,998+ tax & licensing
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
43,933KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9290179
- Stock #: 001114
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA4KF419289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,933 KM
Vehicle Description
Well maintained one owner Tesla. I'm upgrading to another Tesla or I would keep it. Enjoy !
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8