2019 Toyota Corolla

<p>ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Other dealerships charge up to $3000 extra for fees, do you like paying extra?<br /><br />One owner, no accidents. Very well serviced and maintained by original owner. All service up to date. Vehicle is in mint condition. We installed brand new front brake pads and brake rotors and we just completed a fresh synthetic oil change and oil filter.<br /><br />This Corolla is loaded with great features. Check out these high value options; Heated Seats / Auto Headlights / Rear Camera / All Weather Toyota Mats / Brand New Toyota Carpet Mats / Heated Washer Fluid / Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls / Bluetooth / Auto Climate Control / USB / Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors /<br /><br />This Corolla also has Toyota Safety Sense, which gives it all these safety features; Pre-Collision System / Pre-Collision Warning / Pre-Collision Brake Assist / Lane Departure Alert / Lane Departure Assist / Dynamic Radar Cruise Control / ABS / VSC / Traction Control / <br /><br />Why pick Ashie Motor Sales?<br />We are Kingstons highest rated car dealership.<br />We have been the most trusted name in auto sales since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We are one of the only dealerships left that doesnt charge ANY fees. We have ZERO ADMIN FEES AND ZERO FINANCE FEES! We have won the Best Priced Dealer Award 2 years in a row! And we have a 4.8 star Google review. We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Cobourg, Westport, Ottawa, Toronto, Port Hope, Brighton and Montreal for over 48 years.<br /><br />Financing is available here at the dealership through most major banks, with great rates and flexible terms for you to choose from. Our experienced Financial Service Professional will explain all of your financing options with you and answer any questions you may have. We offer low finance rates, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES! Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. And if you are looking for extra protection, we have extended warranty options that cover almost everything on the vehicle for up to 5 years!<br /><br />Looking to trade in your vehicle? Our Certified Professional Appraiser will provide you with an in depth evaluation. Click the Trade-In Appraisal link on our website or give us a call and we would be happy to provide you with a full assessment on your car or truck.<br /><br />We believe that taking care of our customers after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and youll see why our customer service is second to none.<br /><br />Click NOW to lock in the lowest finance rate, with NO DOWN PAYMENT! (OAC) Go to our website to APPLY ONLINE or give us a call!</p>

2019 Toyota Corolla

69,834 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

LE / HEATED SEATS / TOYOTA SAFETY

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE / HEATED SEATS / TOYOTA SAFETY

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-777-0949

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Toyota Safety Sense P
Collision Mitigation-Front

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Front map lights
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment, driver seat fore/aft, driver headrest-vertical, passenger seat fore/aft, passenger seat recline and passenger headrest-vertical
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
