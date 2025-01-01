$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE / HEATED SEATS / TOYOTA SAFETY
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-777-0949
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,834 KM
Vehicle Description
ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Other dealerships charge up to $3000 extra for fees, do you like paying extra?
One owner, no accidents. Very well serviced and maintained by original owner. All service up to date. Vehicle is in mint condition. We installed brand new front brake pads and brake rotors and we just completed a fresh synthetic oil change and oil filter.
This Corolla is loaded with great features. Check out these high value options; Heated Seats / Auto Headlights / Rear Camera / All Weather Toyota Mats / Brand New Toyota Carpet Mats / Heated Washer Fluid / Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls / Bluetooth / Auto Climate Control / USB / Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors /
This Corolla also has Toyota Safety Sense, which gives it all these safety features; Pre-Collision System / Pre-Collision Warning / Pre-Collision Brake Assist / Lane Departure Alert / Lane Departure Assist / Dynamic Radar Cruise Control / ABS / VSC / Traction Control /
Why pick Ashie Motor Sales?
We are Kingston's highest rated car dealership.
We have been the most trusted name in auto sales since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We are one of the only dealerships left that doesn't charge ANY fees. We have ZERO ADMIN FEES AND ZERO FINANCE FEES! We have won the Best Priced Dealer Award 2 years in a row! And we have a 4.8 star Google review. We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Cobourg, Westport, Ottawa, Toronto, Port Hope, Brighton and Montreal for over 48 years.
Financing is available here at the dealership through most major banks, with great rates and flexible terms for you to choose from. Our experienced Financial Service Professional will explain all of your financing options with you and answer any questions you may have. We offer low finance rates, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES! Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. And if you are looking for extra protection, we have extended warranty options that cover almost everything on the vehicle for up to 5 years!
Looking to trade in your vehicle? Our Certified Professional Appraiser will provide you with an in depth evaluation. Click the Trade-In Appraisal link on our website or give us a call and we would be happy to provide you with a full assessment on your car or truck.
We believe that taking care of our customers after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none.
Click NOW to lock in the lowest finance rate, with NO DOWN PAYMENT! (OAC) Go to our website to APPLY ONLINE or give us a call!
613-777-0949