2019 Toyota Highlander

44,175 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE 3RD ROW - NAVIGATION - LEATHER

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE 3RD ROW - NAVIGATION - LEATHER

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8693021
  Stock #: 10254
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH1KS587126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD is an 8 seater SUV with a ton of features to keep the whole family comfortable. Full leather interior, heated front seats, power driver seat, auto start, blind spot warning, lane assist, power sunroof, backup cam, navigation, power liftgate, push button start and a ton more. This vehicle also
comes with a clean carfax report and
BALANCE OF TOYOTA MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

