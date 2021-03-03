Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

32,950 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

LE ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM!!

Location

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

32,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6631385
  • Stock #: 201335
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV6KC028642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM!! FORMER DAILY RENTAL. NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
8 speed automatic

