2019 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 4 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8677148

8677148 Stock #: 10267

10267 VIN: 5TFSZ5AN0KX168141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,453 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.