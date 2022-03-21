Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

43,453 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 6 SPEED - LOW KM - NAVIGATION

2019 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road 6 SPEED - LOW KM - NAVIGATION

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8677148
  Stock #: 10267
  VIN: 5TFSZ5AN0KX168141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 Access cab comes equipped with Navigation, backup cam, lane assist, collision warning, heated seats, suicide rear doors, hands-free connectivity, manual transmission and a clean CARFAX. This is a one-owner truck that is a local trade-in

BALANCE OF TOYOTA MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

