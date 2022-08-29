Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

70,171 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

SR5 V6 ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

SR5 V6 ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

70,171KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9162037
  • Stock #: 220643
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN2KX204833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 220643
  • Mileage 70,171 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE BLUE FACTORY COLOUR, MUST BE SEEN!! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

