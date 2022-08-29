$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2019 Toyota Tacoma
2019 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 V6 ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
70,171KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9162037
- Stock #: 220643
- VIN: 5TFSZ5AN2KX204833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 220643
- Mileage 70,171 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE BLUE FACTORY COLOUR, MUST BE SEEN!! ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5