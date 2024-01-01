Menu
Account
Sign In
BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DONT MISS OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2019 Volkswagen Golf

96,684 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4 TSI Comfortline BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS OUT!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4 TSI Comfortline BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS OUT!!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11474636
  2. 11474636
  3. 11474636
  4. 11474636
  5. 11474636
  6. 11474636
  7. 11474636
  8. 11474636
  9. 11474636
  10. 11474636
  11. 11474636
  12. 11474636
  13. 11474636
  14. 11474636
  15. 11474636
  16. 11474636
  17. 11474636
  18. 11474636
  19. 11474636
  20. 11474636
  21. 11474636
Contact Seller

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,684KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWW57AU7KM007532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240611
  • Mileage 96,684 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Comfortline BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS OUT!!! for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Comfortline BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS OUT!!! 96,684 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi RS 6 Avant 4.0T performance RARE CAR!! NO LUXURY TAX!! 4.0T PERFORMANCE AWD!! LEATHER. PANOROOF. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/W for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 Audi RS 6 Avant 4.0T performance RARE CAR!! NO LUXURY TAX!! 4.0T PERFORMANCE AWD!! LEATHER. PANOROOF. NAV. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/W 5,500 KM $154,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse 3.6L LT AWD!! 7 PASS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. BUY NOW!!! for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Chevrolet Traverse 3.6L LT AWD!! 7 PASS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. BUY NOW!!! 98,027 KM $28,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf