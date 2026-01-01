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<p><strong>The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> featuring a 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged inline-4 delivering 184 horsepower and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, achieving an <strong>estimated 10.6 L/100km city and 8.0 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The Trendline trim showcases Volkswagen's clean, modern design with LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats with 6-way manual adjustment, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, single-zone Climatic manual climate control, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with App-Connect smartphone integration including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink, and a 6-speaker audio system, a rearview camera, a clean carfax and so much more!</span></p>

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

136,641 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline REARVIEW CAMERA - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

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14531889

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline REARVIEW CAMERA - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,641KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV0B7AX6KM014730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,641 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline featuring a 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged inline-4 delivering 184 horsepower and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 10.6 L/100km city and 8.0 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Trendline trim showcases Volkswagen's clean, modern design with LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats with 6-way manual adjustment, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, single-zone Climatic manual climate control, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with App-Connect smartphone integration including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink, and a 6-speaker audio system, a rearview camera, a clean carfax and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan