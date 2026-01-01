$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline REARVIEW CAMERA - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline REARVIEW CAMERA - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,641 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline featuring a 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged inline-4 delivering 184 horsepower and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 10.6 L/100km city and 8.0 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Trendline trim showcases Volkswagen's clean, modern design with LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats with 6-way manual adjustment, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, single-zone Climatic manual climate control, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with App-Connect smartphone integration including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink, and a 6-speaker audio system, a rearview camera, a clean carfax and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Safety
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Interior
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Additional Features
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613-634-3262