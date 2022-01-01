Menu
2019 Volvo V60

73,500 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Volvo V60

2019 Volvo V60

Cross Country T5 Momentum NAVIGATION - AROUND VIEW MONITOR - AWD

2019 Volvo V60

Cross Country T5 Momentum NAVIGATION - AROUND VIEW MONITOR - AWD

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8123911
  Stock #: 10127
  VIN: YV4102WK5K1003172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10127
  • Mileage 73,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country AWD is the ultimate blend of luxury, versatility and utility. It packs tech like an all-around view cam, navigation, power liftgate, power seats. heated seats, heated steering wheel and combines it with its reliability in any situation with its all-wheel drive functionality.


BALANCE OF VOLVO BUMPER-TO-BUMPER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

