2019 Volvo XC60

11,505 KM

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 Inscription ONLY 11,500 KMS! - 2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDED

2019 Volvo XC60

T6 Inscription ONLY 11,500 KMS! - 2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDED

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9581128
  Stock #: 10461
  VIN: YV4A22RL5K1333330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10461
  • Mileage 11,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2019 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription is a fantastically equipped luxury SUV packed with great features! AWD, Navigation, Backup cam, power liftgate, Heated and Cooled seats, leather interior, panoramic moon roof and so much more! It only has 11,500 KM, has two sets of tires included and has always been Volvo Serviced!
This has a clean CARFAX history and is a 1 owner vehicle!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

