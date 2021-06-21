2019 Volvo XC90

+ taxes & licensing
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Astonishingly beautiful, solid driving dynamics, and Volvo’s renowned safety features make this XC90 an exquisite departure from the status quo!
Features include 316HP 2.0L Engine, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Seats, Driver and Passenger Memory Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Lane Departure, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Active Park Assist, 7 Passenger, Alloy Wheels, Active Bending Headlights with Corner Illumination, Collision Avoidance System and much more!
Mike Campbell’s Notes: I've always loved the look and drivability of Volvo, and this XC90 is no exception. The steering, handling, power and interior comfort are spot on - not to mention it's packed with Volvo's Safety features. If you're in the market for a larger SUV this is something I would strongly consider!
