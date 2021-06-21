Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

67,583 KM

Details Description Features

$57,488

+ tax & licensing
$57,488

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription Clean CarFax! 7 Passenger! Leather! NAV! Pano Roof!

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription Clean CarFax! 7 Passenger! Leather! NAV! Pano Roof!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,488

+ taxes & licensing

67,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7485525
  Stock #: 5051
  VIN: YV4A22PL7K1443685

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 5051
  Mileage 67,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Astonishingly beautiful, solid driving dynamics, and Volvo’s renowned safety features make this XC90 an exquisite departure from the status quo!



Features include 316HP 2.0L Engine, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Seats, Driver and Passenger Memory Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Lane Departure, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Active Park Assist, 7 Passenger, Alloy Wheels, Active Bending Headlights with Corner Illumination, Collision Avoidance System and much more!



Mike Campbell’s Notes: I've always loved the look and drivability of Volvo, and this XC90 is no exception. The steering, handling, power and interior comfort are spot on - not to mention it's packed with Volvo's Safety features. If you're in the market for a larger SUV this is something I would strongly consider!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
rear air
SECURITY ALARM
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

