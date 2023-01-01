Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

73,305 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum NAVIGATION

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum NAVIGATION

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606976
  • Stock #: 10465
  • VIN: YV4A22PK7K1417563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10465
  • Mileage 73,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum is a luxury all wheel drive SUV that offers a blend of style, comfort, and performance.

Sleek and stylish exterior design with a bold front grille and elegant lines
Standard 19-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof -
Luxurious interior with premium materials and advanced technology features -
9-inch Sensus infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility -
Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system with 19 speakers -
Rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and cross-traffic alert for improved visibility and safety -
2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 316 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque -
8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive for improved traction and control -
Comfortable and refined driving experience with air suspension and a smooth and quiet cabin -
Advanced safety features, including City Safety, Run-off Road Protection, and Oncoming Lane Mitigation -
Clean carfax report included, demonstrating a history of responsible ownership and regular maintenance. -
Overall, the 2019 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum is a luxury SUV that delivers a comfortable, refined, and technologically advanced driving experience. With its sleek and stylish exterior, luxurious interior, and advanced safety features, this vehicle is a great choice for anyone looking for a versatile and enjoyable SUV that offers performance and comfort. The included clean carfax report provides added peace of mind! This vehicle comes with a balance of VOLVO manufacturer warranty!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

