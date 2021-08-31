Menu
2020 Acura RDX

130,843 KM

Details

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

Platinum Elite Clean CarFax! Absolutely Stunning! Loaded! NAV! LEATHER! PANO ROOF!

2020 Acura RDX

Platinum Elite Clean CarFax! Absolutely Stunning! Loaded! NAV! LEATHER! PANO ROOF!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7645051
  • Stock #: 5135
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H91LL803245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5135
  • Mileage 130,843 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 RDX offers up a high-quality interior that leaves no room for feeling like youre in anything but a premium vehicle.The Acura RDX is now Acuras best-selling model in the luxury brandslineup!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, SH-AWD (Super Handling All Wheel Drive), Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats, 12-Way Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat,Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera with Aerial View System, Forward Collision Mitigation System, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Running Boards, and SO MUCH MORE!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Roof Rails
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
10 Speed Automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

