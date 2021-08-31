2020 Acura RDX

+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
The 2020 RDX offers up a high-quality interior that leaves no room for feeling like youre in anything but a premium vehicle.The Acura RDX is now Acuras best-selling model in the luxury brandslineup!
Clean CarFax!
Features include 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, SH-AWD (Super Handling All Wheel Drive), Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats, 12-Way Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat,Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Backup Camera with Aerial View System, Forward Collision Mitigation System, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Running Boards, and SO MUCH MORE!
Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6