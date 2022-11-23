Menu
2020 Audi S5 Sportback

37,699 KM

Details Description Features

$61,798

+ tax & licensing
$61,798

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

TFSI Quattro Progressiv Tiptronic

2020 Audi S5 Sportback

TFSI Quattro Progressiv Tiptronic

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,798

+ taxes & licensing

37,699KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9432723
  Stock #: 001192
  VIN: WAUA4CF57LA013773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001192
  • Mileage 37,699 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with a 90 Day / 3000km warranty, a 150 point mechanical inspection and a 10 Day Test Drive return policy. These are just a few assurances that we offer at Vendde to ensure your complete peace of mind.Connect with a local Venddor representative today to help you answer questions, secure financing, purchase protection products and accessories as well as complete the paperwork all from the comfort of your home.We offer same day financing! Check your credit with no impact to your credit score through our Equifax partnership.Well also buy your vehicle. Download the Vendde app to upload your vehicle to your digital garage and get a guaranteed valuation in under 10 minutes. Or to get a vehicle valuation range in under 2 minutes, visit Vendde.com.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Park Assist
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-XXXX

678-607-9019

