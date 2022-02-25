$61,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2020 BMW 3 Series
M340i xDrive
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$61,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8423610
- VIN: WBA5U9C09LAF54839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,348 KM
Vehicle Description
The M340i’s 3.0-liter is dynamite! A single twin-scroll turbo, six inline cylinders, 24 valves, mountainous torque; this B58 engine feels explosive, far beyond BMW’s 382-hp rating. Power arrives low down by tidal wave. By the time you look down on any straight, you’re going way faster than you’d guess! What a ride!
Features include 382HP 3.0L Turbocharged V6, All Wheel Drive, Brown Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Power Folding Mirrors, Collision Avoidance, Drivers Memory Seat, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.