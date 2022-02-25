Menu
2020 BMW 3 Series

43,348 KM

Details Description Features

$61,888

+ tax & licensing
$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,348KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8423610
  VIN: WBA5U9C09LAF54839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,348 KM

Vehicle Description

The M340i’s 3.0-liter is dynamite! A single twin-scroll turbo, six inline cylinders, 24 valves, mountainous torque; this B58 engine feels explosive, far beyond BMW’s 382-hp rating. Power arrives low down by tidal wave. By the time you look down on any straight, you’re going way faster than you’d guess! What a ride!

 

Features include 382HP 3.0L Turbocharged V6, All Wheel Drive, Brown Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Power Folding Mirrors, Collision Avoidance, Drivers Memory Seat, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

