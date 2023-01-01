Menu
2020 BMW X3

92,809 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

xDrive30i PANORAMIC MOON ROOF - NAVIGATION - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

92,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10211169
  • Stock #: 10668
  • VIN: 5UXTY5C06L9D57781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10668
  • Mileage 92,809 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i is a luxury compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of performance, style, and advanced features. BMW's iDrive infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a high-quality audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration,
The 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i is a luxury compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of performance, style, and advanced features. As part of BMW's renowned X lineup, the X3 xDrive30i combines the versatility of an SUV with the agility and handling of a sports sedan, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a premium driving experience.

Exterior:
The BMW X3 xDrive30i boasts a sophisticated and modern exterior design, characterized by the brand's signature kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, and athletic body lines. With its bold stance and elegant proportions, the X3 exudes a sense of luxury and sportiness.

Interior:
Inside the cabin, the X3 xDrive30i offers a high-end and comfortable environment. It features premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, creating a sense of refined luxury. The SUV provides seating for up to five passengers, with spacious and supportive seats for both front and rear occupants.

Features:
The X3 xDrive30i comes with a wide array of features and technologies to enhance convenience, comfort, and connectivity. Some notable features include:

Power-adjustable front seats with memory settings for the driver
Dual-zone automatic climate control
BMW's iDrive infotainment system with a large touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a high-quality audio system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, USB and auxiliary audio inputs, Power tailgate with hands-free functionality, Panoramic sunroof, Keyless entry and ignition and so much more. This vehicle is a 1-owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

