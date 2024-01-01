Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred, available at Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty is equipped with all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather conditions. Inside, youll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with all the features you need for a pleasant driving experience.</p><p>The Encore boasts a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. Get behind the wheel and enjoy the responsiveness and fuel efficiency that this compact SUV offers. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on weekend adventures, the Encore is ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this Buick Encore stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with just the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows and locks for a comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Drive with added peace of mind, knowing that the Encore is equipped with anti-lock brakes for enhanced safety.</li><li><strong>Side Air Bags:</strong> Feel secure knowing that you and your passengers are protected by side airbags in the event of an accident.</li></ul><p> </p>

2020 Buick Encore

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Preferred

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

  1. 1730126458
  2. 1730126458
  3. 1730126458
  4. 1730126458
  5. 1730126458
  6. 1730126458
  7. 1730126458
  8. 1730126458
  9. 1730126458
  10. 1730126457
  11. 1730126432
  12. 1730126458
  13. 1730126433
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KL4CJESB9LB343317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred, available at Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty is equipped with all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather conditions. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with all the features you need for a pleasant driving experience.

The Encore boasts a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. Get behind the wheel and enjoy the responsiveness and fuel efficiency that this compact SUV offers. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on weekend adventures, the Encore is ready to take you wherever you need to go.

Here are five features that make this Buick Encore stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
  • Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with just the push of a button.
  • Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of power windows and locks for a comfortable driving experience.
  • Anti-Lock Brakes: Drive with added peace of mind, knowing that the Encore is equipped with anti-lock brakes for enhanced safety.
  • Side Air Bags: Feel secure knowing that you and your passengers are protected by side airbags in the event of an accident.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Auto FWD for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Auto FWD 30,957 KM $24,288 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/2LZ 77,951 KM $20,288 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium AWD for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium AWD 88,273 KM $18,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Encore