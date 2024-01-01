$24,988+ tax & licensing
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred, available at Paulette Auto Sales. This white beauty is equipped with all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather conditions. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin with all the features you need for a pleasant driving experience.
The Encore boasts a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. Get behind the wheel and enjoy the responsiveness and fuel efficiency that this compact SUV offers. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or heading out on weekend adventures, the Encore is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
Here are five features that make this Buick Encore stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with just the push of a button.
- Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of power windows and locks for a comfortable driving experience.
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Drive with added peace of mind, knowing that the Encore is equipped with anti-lock brakes for enhanced safety.
- Side Air Bags: Feel secure knowing that you and your passengers are protected by side airbags in the event of an accident.
