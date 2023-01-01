$29,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2020 Buick Envision
2020 Buick Envision
Preferred- Heated Seats - $203 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
72,963KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10522389
- Stock #: P01858
- VIN: LRBFX1SA9LD149777
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P01858
- Mileage 72,963 KM
Vehicle Description
This Buick Envision combines a practical size with a long list of standard features that make it a value-packed SUV worth considering. This 2020 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2020 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2020 Buick Envision. This SUV has 72,963 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This entry level Envision is loaded with some great features like an amazing infotainment system complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, and USB and aux jacks. This crossover also comes equipped with a customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, remote start, 4G WiFi, heated power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, second row charge only USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, rear parking assist and rearview mirror, Teen Driver technology, driver shift controls, all wheel drive, recovery hooks, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $202.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $42117 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Windows, Power Windows, Smart Device Integration, Automatic Headlights, Remote Trunk Release, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, MP3 Player, Power Driver Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Privacy Glass, WiFi Hotspot, All Wheel Drive, Auto-Dimming Rearview M...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4