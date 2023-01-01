Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Buick Envision

72,963 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Envision

2020 Buick Envision

Preferred- Heated Seats - $203 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Envision

Preferred- Heated Seats - $203 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,963KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10522389
  • Stock #: P01858
  • VIN: LRBFX1SA9LD149777

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P01858
  • Mileage 72,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps!

This Buick Envision combines a practical size with a long list of standard features that make it a value-packed SUV worth considering. This 2020 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2020 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2020 Buick Envision. This SUV has 72,963 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This entry level Envision is loaded with some great features like an amazing infotainment system complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, and USB and aux jacks. This crossover also comes equipped with a customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, remote start, 4G WiFi, heated power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, second row charge only USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, rear parking assist and rearview mirror, Teen Driver technology, driver shift controls, all wheel drive, recovery hooks, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Fog Lamps, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $202.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $42117 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Windows, Power Windows, Smart Device Integration, Automatic Headlights, Remote Trunk Release, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, MP3 Player, Power Driver Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Privacy Glass, WiFi Hotspot, All Wheel Drive, Auto-Dimming Rearview M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2023 Buick Encore GX...
 1,951 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 21,522 KM
$51,998 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 148,632 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory