Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Cadillac XT4

4,250 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac XT4

2020 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 6038538
  2. 6038538
  3. 6038538
  4. 6038538
  5. 6038538
Contact Seller

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

4,250KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6038538
  • Stock #: P01115
  • VIN: 1GYFZDR43LF023748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,250 KM

Vehicle Description

XT4 Premium Luxury AWD

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT
CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT
LPO WHEEL LOCKS
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically-controlled (STD)
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER FRONT AND REAR
LPO CARGO LINER
DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE includes (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and (TQ5) IntelliBeam
LIGHT PLATINUM/JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (With Linear Galaxy high-gloss genuine wood trim.)
LPO FLOOR LINER PACKAGE includes (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO and (CAV) Cargo liner LPO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 33,806 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 27,683 KM
$46,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 106,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory