2020 Cadillac XT4

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Restriction Features
PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically-controlled (STD)
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER FRONT AND REAR
DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE includes (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and (TQ5) IntelliBeam
LIGHT PLATINUM/JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (With Linear Galaxy high-gloss genuine wood trim.)
LPO FLOOR LINER PACKAGE includes (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO and (CAV) Cargo liner LPO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.