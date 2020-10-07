2020 Cadillac XT4

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT LPO WHEEL LOCKS Requires Subscription ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD) TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically-controlled (STD) LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER FRONT AND REAR LPO CARGO LINER DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE includes (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and (TQ5) IntelliBeam LIGHT PLATINUM/JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (With Linear Galaxy high-gloss genuine wood trim.) LPO FLOOR LINER PACKAGE includes (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO and (CAV) Cargo liner LPO

