2020 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury AWD- Low Mileage
2020 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury AWD- Low Mileage
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
28,310KM
VIN 1GYKNDR4XLZ201096
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25134A
- Mileage 28,310 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2020 Cadillac XT5 combines a large interior with a pleasing ride, plentiful outward visibility, and a striking design. This 2020 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This low mileage SUV has just 28,310 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. Ride in true Cadillac style with elegant alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and chrome trim providing dazzling detail while 8 inch touchscreen infotainment, voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G Wi-Fi, mobile device pairing, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience abounds with a power liftgate, heated synthetic leather seats, adaptive remote start and proximity entry, remote opening windows, pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, and a vibrating safety alert seat. This Premium Luxury steps it up with a double sized power sunroof, rain sensing wipers, perforated leather seats, heated steering wheel, Driver Information Centre digital gauge cluster, memory package, wireless charging, dual zone automatic climate control, interior accent lighting, and automatic emergency braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), A/C, Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Aluminum Wheels
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2020 Cadillac XT5