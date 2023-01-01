$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2020 Cadillac XT5
Sport AWD- Certified
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
96,408KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9487122
- Stock #: P01685A
- VIN: 1GYKNGRS5LZ169108
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 96,408 KM
Cadillac's latest crossover is as easy on the road as it is on the eyes, providing a quiet ride that strikes a good balance between road handling and overall comfort. This 2020 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 96,408 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's stellar black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries, our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
Our Vehicles Are Pre-Owned. It Doesn’t Mean We Love Them Any Less.
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD),Power Driver Seat,Heated Steering Wheel,Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,Smart Device Integration,Rear Spoiler,MP3 Player
