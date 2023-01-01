Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Cadillac XT5

96,408 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac XT5

2020 Cadillac XT5

Sport AWD- Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Cadillac XT5

Sport AWD- Certified

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,408KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9487122
  • Stock #: P01685A
  • VIN: 1GYKNGRS5LZ169108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified!

Cadillac's latest crossover is as easy on the road as it is on the eyes, providing a quiet ride that strikes a good balance between road handling and overall comfort. This 2020 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 96,408 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's stellar black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/


CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries, our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.

Our Vehicles Are Pre-Owned. It Doesn’t Mean We Love Them Any Less.


Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD),Power Driver Seat,Heated Steering Wheel,Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,Smart Device Integration,Rear Spoiler,MP3 Player,Remo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 63,972 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sp...
 96,408 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 140,312 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory