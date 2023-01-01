$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT- Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
41,082KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10343988
- Stock #: 23570A
- VIN: 2GNAXKEV3L6199421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 41,082 KM
Vehicle Description
The Equinox is one of the best all around vehicles in its class. You'll be swooped away with its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and the technology to help you keep in touch. This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 41,082 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Power Windows, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Lane Keeping Assist, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front Al...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4