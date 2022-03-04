Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

19,019 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier- Navigation - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier- Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,019KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8472417
  • Stock #: 20182
  • VIN: 2GNAXYEXXL6193734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 19,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Premier True North Edition!

Get the versatility of a compact SUV, with its impressive fuel economy in the Chevy Equinox. This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 19,019 kms. It's nightfall grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start, heated front seats, 4G WiFi capability, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Premier True North Edition, Power Liftgate, 19 Inch Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Fog Lamps, A/C, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2018 Nissan Titan XD
 171,512 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX Elite...
 74,677 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 42,262 KM
$46,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory