2020 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier- Navigation - Sunroof
19,019KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8472417
- Stock #: 20182
- VIN: 2GNAXYEXXL6193734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 19,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the versatility of a compact SUV, with its impressive fuel economy in the Chevy Equinox. This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that’s been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 19,019 kms. It's nightfall grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start, heated front seats, 4G WiFi capability, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Premier True North Edition, Power Liftgate, 19 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Fog Lamps, A/C, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot M...
