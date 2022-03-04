2020 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 0 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8472417

8472417 Stock #: 20182

20182 VIN: 2GNAXYEXXL6193734

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 19,019 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Fog Lamps, A/C, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.