Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

27,571 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT NAV. PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT NAV. PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 9733918
  2. 9733918
  3. 9733918
  4. 9733918
  5. 9733918
  6. 9733918
  7. 9733918
  8. 9733918
  9. 9733918
  10. 9733918
  11. 9733918
  12. 9733918
  13. 9733918
  14. 9733918
  15. 9733918
  16. 9733918
  17. 9733918
  18. 9733918
  19. 9733918
  20. 9733918
  21. 9733918
  22. 9733918
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
27,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9733918
  • Stock #: 230141
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV5L6194748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230141
  • Mileage 27,571 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV. PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. PWR GROUP. A/C. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. LOW MILEAGE !! DON'T MISS THIS !!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 54,766 KM
$38,495 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 27,571 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX ...
 32,491 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory