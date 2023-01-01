$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT NAV. PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. A/C.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
27,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9733918
- Stock #: 230141
- VIN: 2GNAXUEV5L6194748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 230141
- Mileage 27,571 KM
Vehicle Description
NAV. PANOROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. B/T. PWR GROUP. A/C. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. LOW MILEAGE !! DON'T MISS THIS !!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5