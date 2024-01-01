$24,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck- Apple CarPlay - $175 B/W
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck- Apple CarPlay - $175 B/W
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,878KM
VIN 1GCRWAEF8LZ368760
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25067A
- Mileage 102,878 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior make this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse. This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Double Cab pickup has 102,878 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent features that includes a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $174.76 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Tire Pressure Monitor, ABS, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Split Bench Seat, Rear Wheel Drive, Daytime Running Lights, Pa...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500