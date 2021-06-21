Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

31,941 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

High Country Clean CarFax! Loaded! Leather! NAV! Cooled Seats!

High Country Clean CarFax! Loaded! Leather! NAV! Cooled Seats!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

31,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7441895
  • Stock #: 5027
  • VIN: 1GCUYHED2LZ324622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,941 KM

Vehicle Description

The Chevrolet Silverado High Country is the pinnacle of Silverado truck perfection. The High Country gives truck buyers luxury features and unique style that is sure to stand out on the road!



Clean CarFax!



Features include 5.3L V8, 10 Speed Automatic, Electronic Shift 4X4, High Country Package, Remote Start, Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Leather with High Country Embroidery, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, heated Wheel, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Navigation, Power Folding Mirrors, Bose Premium Audio, Fog Lights, Digital Cluster Display, Large Touchscreen with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera with Trailer Hitch View, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tailgate Release, Dual Climate Control, Wireless Phone Charge Pad, Power Slide Rear Window, Front A/C Power Outlet, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

