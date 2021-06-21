2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
The Chevrolet Silverado High Country is the pinnacle of Silverado truck perfection. The High Country gives truck buyers luxury features and unique style that is sure to stand out on the road!
Clean CarFax!
Features include 5.3L V8, 10 Speed Automatic, Electronic Shift 4X4, High Country Package, Remote Start, Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Leather with High Country Embroidery, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, heated Wheel, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Navigation, Power Folding Mirrors, Bose Premium Audio, Fog Lights, Digital Cluster Display, Large Touchscreen with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera with Trailer Hitch View, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tailgate Release, Dual Climate Control, Wireless Phone Charge Pad, Power Slide Rear Window, Front A/C Power Outlet, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6