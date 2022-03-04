2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 0 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619416

8619416 Stock #: P01573

P01573 VIN: 1GCPWAEF6LZ341466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 16,084 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Rear Head Air Bag, Power Outlet, ABS, Back-Up Camera, Power Door Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, A/C, Front He...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.