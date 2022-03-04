Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

29,731 KM

Details

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom / Clean CarFax / 2.7L Turbo

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom / Clean CarFax / 2.7L Turbo

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

29,731KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8625245
  Stock #: 5562
  VIN: 1GCPYBEK8LZ235064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 29,731 KM

Vehicle Description

There's no mistaking the Silverado for any other pickup truck! The 310-hp 2.7-liter engine has 348 lb-ft of torque available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, so you don't have to work it hard to get a response!

 

Features includes 2.7L Turbocharged I-4, 4X4, Bedliner, Backup Camera, Bench Seat for 6 Passengers, Running Boards, Remote Start and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

