2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom / Clean CarFax / 2.7L Turbo
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8625245
- Stock #: 5562
- VIN: 1GCPYBEK8LZ235064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 29,731 KM
Vehicle Description
There's no mistaking the Silverado for any other pickup truck! The 310-hp 2.7-liter engine has 348 lb-ft of torque available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, so you don't have to work it hard to get a response!
Features includes 2.7L Turbocharged I-4, 4X4, Bedliner, Backup Camera, Bench Seat for 6 Passengers, Running Boards, Remote Start and much more!
Vehicle Features
