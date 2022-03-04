2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,888 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 7 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8625245

8625245 Stock #: 5562

5562 VIN: 1GCPYBEK8LZ235064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 29,731 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.