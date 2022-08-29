$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
40,330KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9041881
- Stock #: 20071
- VIN: 1GCPYFED4LZ130899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 40,330 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 40,330 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Stepping up to this LT Trail Boss is a excellent choice as it is loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension, a heavy duty automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. It also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features include signature LED lights, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls on a leather steering wheel, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Convenience Package, Convenience Package Ll, Spray-on Bed Liner.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
