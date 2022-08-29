2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,288 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 2 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9052558

9052558 VIN: 1GC1YME78LF220675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 52,293 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.