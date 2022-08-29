$52,288+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Custom 2500 HD / 6.6L V8 / Tow Package
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,288
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9052558
- VIN: 1GC1YME78LF220675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 52,293 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a solid truck to get the job done? We have it!
Features include a 6.6L V8, 4X4, 6 Passenger Seating, Tow Package, Backup Camera, Power Tailgate, Running Boards, Remote Start, Infotainment Screen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Tow Hooks, Power Outlet, Alloy Wheels and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
