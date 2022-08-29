Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

52,293 KM

$52,288

$52,288

Paulette Auto Sales

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Custom 2500 HD / 6.6L V8 / Tow Package

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Custom 2500 HD / 6.6L V8 / Tow Package

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

$52,288

52,293KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9052558
  VIN: 1GC1YME78LF220675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 52,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a solid truck to get the job done? We have it!

 

Features include a 6.6L V8, 4X4, 6 Passenger Seating, Tow Package, Backup Camera, Power Tailgate, Running Boards, Remote Start, Infotainment Screen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Tow Hooks, Power Outlet, Alloy Wheels and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

