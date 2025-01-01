$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax
Premier
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,159KM
VIN KL7CJRSB8LB318645
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P02095A
- Mileage 134,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Premium Sound, Remote Start, Leatherette Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, 60/40 Split Rear Seat, Park Assist, SiriusXM
Confidently cover a lot of ground in this compact SUV that'll help take you anywhere you want to go. This 2020 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 134,159 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trax's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Trax Premier is a fantastic choice as it comes fully loaded with larger aluminum wheels, a power sliding sunroof, Bose premium audio featuring a color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, signature LED accents lights, a remote engine start, cruise control and 4G WiFi capability. Additonal enhancements include leatherette seats that are heated in the front, a power driver seat, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat for better usability, lane departure warning, a rear view camera, rear park assist, remote keyless entry and blind spot monitoring plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Privacy Glass, Tires - Front Performance, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
