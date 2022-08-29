$52,598+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$52,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vendde
678-607-9019
2020 Dodge Durango
2020 Dodge Durango
Location
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
678-607-9019
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,598
+ taxes & licensing
22,172KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9280423
- Stock #: 001100
- VIN: 1C4SDJET2LC113957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 001100
- Mileage 22,172 KM
Vehicle Description
Smells like cat p**s
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Park Assist
Keyless Ignition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vendde
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8