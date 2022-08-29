2020 Dodge Durango

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,598 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 1 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9280423

9280423 Stock #: 001100

001100 VIN: 1C4SDJET2LC113957

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 001100

Mileage 22,172 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Power Driver Seat Power Options Power Passenger Seat Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Park Assist Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.