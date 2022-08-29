Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

22,172 KM

Details Description Features

$52,598

+ tax & licensing
$52,598

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,598

+ taxes & licensing

22,172KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9280423
  • Stock #: 001100
  • VIN: 1C4SDJET2LC113957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001100
  • Mileage 22,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Smells like cat p**s

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Park Assist
Keyless Ignition

