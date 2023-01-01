Menu
2020 Ford EcoSport

77,312 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium AWD - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF

2020 Ford EcoSport

Titanium AWD - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF

Location

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277856
  • Stock #: 10680
  • VIN: MAJ6S3KLXLC331030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10680
  • Mileage 77,312 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Ford EcoSport Titanium is a compact crossover SUV that combines versatility, modern technology, and a comfortable driving experience. Leather-trimmed seats with heated front seats
Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system, Power-adjustable driver's seat, Power sunroof, Keyless entry with push-button start, Power windows and door locks, Rearview camera, Automatic climate control
Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, Navigation system and so much more. This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

