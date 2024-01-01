$16,288+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
2020 Ford EcoSport
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$16,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,235 KM
Vehicle Description
This used Ford is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and well-equipped vehicle. While we can't disclose the year or model just yet, we can tell you that this car has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. It boasts a powerful -cylinder engine, perfect for tackling any road conditions. With only 134,235km on the odometer, you can rest assured that this Ford has plenty of life left in it.
When it comes to features, this Ford is loaded! From the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows to the safety of anti-lock brakes and driver and passenger airbags, this vehicle has everything you need to enjoy a smooth and secure driving experience. Let's take a closer look at a few stand-out features:
5 Features to Get Excited About
- Automatic Headlights: Say goodbye to fumbling for your lights in the dark! With automatic headlights, this Ford will automatically adjust your headlights to the changing light conditions, ensuring you're always seen on the road.
- Bucket Seats: Experience the ultimate comfort with plush bucket seats that provide excellent support and a luxurious feel.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease! Keyless entry allows you to simply walk up to your car and unlock the doors without fumbling for keys.
- Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of power windows and locks, allowing you to operate them with the push of a button. No more cranking those windows!
- Traction Control: Take control of any weather conditions with traction control. This feature helps to prevent wheel spin and maintain grip, especially on slippery surfaces.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to see this fantastic Ford for yourself. We're confident you'll be impressed!
Vehicle Features
Paulette Auto Sales
