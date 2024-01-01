2020 Ford EcoSport

Menu
This used Ford is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and well-equipped vehicle. While we cant disclose the year or model just yet, we can tell you that this car has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. It boasts a powerful -cylinder engine, perfect for tackling any road conditions. With only 134,235km on the odometer, you can rest assured that this Ford has plenty of life left in it.

When it comes to features, this Ford is loaded! From the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows to the safety of anti-lock brakes and driver and passenger airbags, this vehicle has everything you need to enjoy a smooth and secure driving experience. Lets take a closer look at a few stand-out features:

5 Features to Get Excited About

  1. Automatic Headlights: Say goodbye to fumbling for your lights in the dark! With automatic headlights, this Ford will automatically adjust your headlights to the changing light conditions, ensuring youre always seen on the road.
  2. Bucket Seats: Experience the ultimate comfort with plush bucket seats that provide excellent support and a luxurious feel.
  3. Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease! Keyless entry allows you to simply walk up to your car and unlock the doors without fumbling for keys.
  4. Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of power windows and locks, allowing you to operate them with the push of a button. No more cranking those windows!
  5. Traction Control: Take control of any weather conditions with traction control. This feature helps to prevent wheel spin and maintain grip, especially on slippery surfaces.

Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to see this fantastic Ford for yourself. Were confident youll be impressed!

134,235 KM

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
This used Ford is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and well-equipped vehicle. While we can't disclose the year or model just yet, we can tell you that this car has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure. It boasts a powerful -cylinder engine, perfect for tackling any road conditions. With only 134,235km on the odometer, you can rest assured that this Ford has plenty of life left in it.

When it comes to features, this Ford is loaded! From the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows to the safety of anti-lock brakes and driver and passenger airbags, this vehicle has everything you need to enjoy a smooth and secure driving experience. Let's take a closer look at a few stand-out features:

5 Features to Get Excited About

  1. Automatic Headlights: Say goodbye to fumbling for your lights in the dark! With automatic headlights, this Ford will automatically adjust your headlights to the changing light conditions, ensuring you're always seen on the road.
  2. Bucket Seats: Experience the ultimate comfort with plush bucket seats that provide excellent support and a luxurious feel.
  3. Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease! Keyless entry allows you to simply walk up to your car and unlock the doors without fumbling for keys.
  4. Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of power windows and locks, allowing you to operate them with the push of a button. No more cranking those windows!
  5. Traction Control: Take control of any weather conditions with traction control. This feature helps to prevent wheel spin and maintain grip, especially on slippery surfaces.

Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to see this fantastic Ford for yourself. We're confident you'll be impressed!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

