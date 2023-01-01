Menu
2020 Ford Edge

31,824 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Titanium ONLY 31,000KM - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - REMOTE START

Titanium ONLY 31,000KM - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - REMOTE START

Location

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

31,824KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10498146
  • Stock #: 10746
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K90LBA65179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,824 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Ford Edge Titanium. It's not just an SUV; it's an experience of luxury, advanced technology, and robust performance. 2.0L Twin-Scroll EcoBoost engine, Leather-trimmed sport bucket seats, SYNC 3 with Ford+Alexa and Ford and Waze, B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with 12 speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ (includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering, Evasive Steering Assist, and Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert and so much more! This vehicle has very low KM for its year and a clean CARFAX!







**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

