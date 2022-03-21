Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

16,562 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

S AWD

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

  1. 8670287
  2. 8670287
  3. 8670287
  4. 8670287
  5. 8670287
  6. 8670287
  7. 8670287
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

16,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8670287
  • VIN: 1FMCU9F66LUB76271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales

2020 Ford Escape S AWD
 16,562 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-3 GS A...
 55,277 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac Escala...
 32,339 KM
$89,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

Call Dealer

613-532-XXXX

(click to show)

613-532-6947

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory