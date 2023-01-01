$30,900+ tax & licensing
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
58,219KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9961148
- Stock #: 793
- VIN: 1FMCU9G60LUA17146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,219 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
New Tires
Seating
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
