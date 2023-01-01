Menu
2020 Ford Escape

58,219 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

$30,900
+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

58,219KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9961148
  • Stock #: 793
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G60LUA17146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,219 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2020 Ford Escape SE. It is 4WD with a back up camera, touch screen, climate control, heated seats, bluetooth, cruise control, steering wheel controls, power windows, power locks, remote entry, weather tech mats, balance of Ford Factory warranty and much more.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

New Tires

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

