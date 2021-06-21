Menu
2020 Ford F-150

19,254 KM

$61,488

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Ford F-150 Lariat! What a Beauty! Loaded!! NAV! Cooled Seats!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7458866
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXLFB49551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,254 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an F-150 although need a little more luxury without breaking the bank? The Ford F-150 Lariat has always been that truck!!



Features include 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, Electronic Switch 4X4, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Leather Interior, Navigation, Remote Start, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Fog Lights, Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Mirrors with Lights, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, B&O Premium Audio, Tow Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Bluetooth Hands Free, Dual Climate Control, Power Remote Tailgate Release, Front and Rear 400W A/C Power Outlets, and Much More!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
10 Speed Automatic

