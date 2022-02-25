$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang
GT- Aluminum Wheels - Power Seat
41,997KM
Used
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF9L5143983
Vehicle Description
The legacy of combining performance, style, and value continues in this fantastic Ford Mustang. This 2020 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This coupe has 41,997 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT. Crank up the power with this Mustang GT offering an exceptional list of features like unique aluminum wheels, power front seats, SYNC communication and infotainment system with enhanced voice recognition and streaming audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, plus steering wheel audio and cruise controls. Additional features include front fog lights, a front lip spoiler, proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, a limited slip differential and 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Sync, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Park Assist, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF9L5143983.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Head Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Power Driver Seat, Knee Air Bag, Power Passenger Seat, Tires - Rear Performance, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bluetooth Connection, ABS, Engine Immobilizer, Automatic Hea...
