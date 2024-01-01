Menu
The 2020 Ford Transit Connect is packed with a 2.0L GDI I-4 engine, Fords SYNC® infotainment system with a 4.2-inch display, Bluetooth® connectivity for phone and audio streaming, and a USB port for charging and data, Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, a rearview camera, and Hill Start Assist. Additional optional safety features can enhance driver awareness and protection. This vehicle comes with a balance of Ford manufacturer warranty along with a clean CARFAX.

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

77,319KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN NM0LS7V23L1474529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 10856
  • Mileage 77,319 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Ford Transit Connect is packed with a 2.0L GDI I-4 engine, Ford's SYNC® infotainment system with a 4.2-inch display, Bluetooth® connectivity for phone and audio streaming, and a USB port for charging and data, Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, a rearview camera, and Hill Start Assist. Additional optional safety features can enhance driver awareness and protection. This vehicle comes with a balance of Ford manufacturer warranty along with a clean CARFAX.

**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Ford Transit Connect