2020 Genesis G70
2.0T Elite AWD / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8817668
- Stock #: 5539T
- VIN: KMTG64LAXLU039427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,183 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Trade! Loaded 2020 Genesis G70 Elite All Wheel Drive! Clean CarFax!
Features include a 254HP 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Lexicon Premium Audio, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Drivers Memory Seat, Push Button Start, Forward Collision Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Vehicle Features
