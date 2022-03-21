Menu
2020 Genesis G70

37,183 KM

Details

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2020 Genesis G70

2020 Genesis G70

2.0T Elite AWD / Clean CarFax

2020 Genesis G70

2.0T Elite AWD / Clean CarFax

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

37,183KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8817668
  • Stock #: 5539T
  • VIN: KMTG64LAXLU039427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Trade! Loaded 2020 Genesis G70 Elite All Wheel Drive! Clean CarFax!

 

Features include a 254HP 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Lexicon Premium Audio, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Drivers Memory Seat, Push Button Start, Forward Collision Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

