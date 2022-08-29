2020 GMC Canyon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,798 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 5 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9286732

9286732 Stock #: 001106

001106 VIN: 1GTG6CEN0L1122097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 001106

Mileage 40,596 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Safety Rear View Camera Seating Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.