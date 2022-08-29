$40,798+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,798
+ taxes & licensing
Vendde
678-607-9019
2020 GMC Canyon
2020 GMC Canyon
Location
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
678-607-9019
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,798
+ taxes & licensing
40,596KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9286732
- Stock #: 001106
- VIN: 1GTG6CEN0L1122097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 001106
- Mileage 40,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient mid size truck
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vendde
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8