Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Canyon

40,596 KM

Details Description Features

$40,798

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,798

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Canyon

2020 GMC Canyon

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Canyon

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

  1. 9286732
  2. 9286732
  3. 9286732
  4. 9286732
  5. 9286732
  6. 9286732
  7. 9286732
  8. 9286732
  9. 9286732
  10. 9286732
  11. 9286732
  12. 9286732
  13. 9286732
  14. 9286732
  15. 9286732
  16. 9286732
  17. 9286732
  18. 9286732
  19. 9286732
  20. 9286732
  21. 9286732
  22. 9286732
  23. 9286732
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,798

+ taxes & licensing

40,596KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9286732
  • Stock #: 001106
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN0L1122097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001106
  • Mileage 40,596 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient mid size truck

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendde

2020 Toyota RAV4
48,560 KM
$41,798 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango
22,172 KM
$52,598 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
53,969 KM
$42,798 + tax & lic

Email Vendde

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Call Dealer

678-607-XXXX

(click to show)

678-607-9019

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory