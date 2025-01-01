Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to roll with this reliable 2020 GMC Savana, now available! This spacious minivan / van is the perfect vehicle for those who need a little extra room, whether its for hauling cargo or transporting a large family. Its powerful 8-cylinder engine and automatic transmission provide a smooth and efficient ride, while the rear wheel drive system gives you added control on the road.</p><p>The Savana is equipped with a range of features designed to keep you safe and comfortable, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, power steering, and rear window defrost. Its white exterior is sure to turn heads, while its flex fuel capability means you can choose the most economical fuel option for your needs.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features of this GMC Savana:</p><ol><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile:</strong> The Savanas roomy interior can accommodate a large number of passengers or a considerable amount of cargo, making it ideal for families, businesses, or those who need a lot of hauling capacity.</li><li><strong>Powerful Performance:</strong> Its 8-cylinder engine provides ample power for hauling, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving.</li><li><strong>Enhanced Safety:</strong> Anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags give you peace of mind on the road, ensuring a safe and secure driving experience.</li><li><strong>Flexible Fuel Options:</strong> The Savana is equipped with a flex fuel engine, allowing you to choose between gasoline and ethanol blends, maximizing your fuel economy potential.</li><li><strong>Effortless Control:</strong> Power steering and rear wheel drive provide a confident and controlled driving experience, even when navigating tight spaces or challenging road conditions.</li></ol><p> </p>

2020 GMC Savana

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Savana

Watch This Vehicle
12226158

2020 GMC Savana

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 7GZ37TCGXLN001122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Get ready to roll with this reliable 2020 GMC Savana, now available! This spacious minivan / van is the perfect vehicle for those who need a little extra room, whether it's for hauling cargo or transporting a large family. Its powerful 8-cylinder engine and automatic transmission provide a smooth and efficient ride, while the rear wheel drive system gives you added control on the road.

The Savana is equipped with a range of features designed to keep you safe and comfortable, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, power steering, and rear window defrost. Its white exterior is sure to turn heads, while its flex fuel capability means you can choose the most economical fuel option for your needs.

Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features of this GMC Savana:

  1. Spacious and Versatile: The Savana's roomy interior can accommodate a large number of passengers or a considerable amount of cargo, making it ideal for families, businesses, or those who need a lot of hauling capacity.
  2. Powerful Performance: Its 8-cylinder engine provides ample power for hauling, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving.
  3. Enhanced Safety: Anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags give you peace of mind on the road, ensuring a safe and secure driving experience.
  4. Flexible Fuel Options: The Savana is equipped with a flex fuel engine, allowing you to choose between gasoline and ethanol blends, maximizing your fuel economy potential.
  5. Effortless Control: Power steering and rear wheel drive provide a confident and controlled driving experience, even when navigating tight spaces or challenging road conditions.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT 38,564 KM $24,288 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE Auto 101,678 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWC for sale in Cornwall, ON
2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWC 87,654 KM $21,988 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Savana