$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Savana
2020 GMC Savana
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Get ready to roll with this reliable 2020 GMC Savana, now available! This spacious minivan / van is the perfect vehicle for those who need a little extra room, whether it's for hauling cargo or transporting a large family. Its powerful 8-cylinder engine and automatic transmission provide a smooth and efficient ride, while the rear wheel drive system gives you added control on the road.
The Savana is equipped with a range of features designed to keep you safe and comfortable, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, power steering, and rear window defrost. Its white exterior is sure to turn heads, while its flex fuel capability means you can choose the most economical fuel option for your needs.
Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features of this GMC Savana:
- Spacious and Versatile: The Savana's roomy interior can accommodate a large number of passengers or a considerable amount of cargo, making it ideal for families, businesses, or those who need a lot of hauling capacity.
- Powerful Performance: Its 8-cylinder engine provides ample power for hauling, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving.
- Enhanced Safety: Anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags give you peace of mind on the road, ensuring a safe and secure driving experience.
- Flexible Fuel Options: The Savana is equipped with a flex fuel engine, allowing you to choose between gasoline and ethanol blends, maximizing your fuel economy potential.
- Effortless Control: Power steering and rear wheel drive provide a confident and controlled driving experience, even when navigating tight spaces or challenging road conditions.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910