+ taxes & licensing
613-634-3262
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab
New Inventory - Not yet landed on site.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6