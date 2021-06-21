Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

42,000 KM

$57,995

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Elevation Tonneau Cover - Running Boards - Trailer Brakes - Tow Pkg.

Elevation Tonneau Cover - Running Boards - Trailer Brakes - Tow Pkg.

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,995

42,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7374605
  • Stock #: 9991
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED4LZ134840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab
New Inventory - Not yet landed on site.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

